VDH confirms over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases | 4 deaths reported in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 640,211 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,301 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,510 deaths and 27,397 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,744,966 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains at 6.1%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were three new outbreaks were reported Wednesday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 2,974.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 70,330 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 26,323 cases, 899 hospitalizations, 406 deaths
- Henrico: 24,147 cases, 999 hospitalizations, 588 deaths
- Richmond: 16,313 cases, 765 hospitalizations, 255 deaths
- Hanover: 7,705 cases, 271 hospitalizations, 148 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,650 cases, 156 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
- Goochland: 1,373 cases, 50 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.