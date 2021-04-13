VCU expects more in-person classes, continued COVID-19 safety measures this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University is expecting more in-person classes this fall, along with continued COVID-19 safety measures.
While capacity in buildings may need to be limited, VCU said its Monroe Park and MCV campuses are expected to be fully operational come fall. Face coverings and health monitoring are also anticipated to continue amid the pandemic.
This fall should include more in-person classes, along with a mix of hybrid and online-only classes.
In a release, VCU said it is also working on guidelines for campus events. There will be a series of virtual town halls on several topics related to the fall semester.
Class registration for the fall semester will begin on April 26, but the schedule of classes is available now.
