University of Richmond Board of Trustees creates commission to review campus building names

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond’s Board of Trustees is now creating a commission to review the names of its campus buildings.
Last week, the board suspended its decision to keep two building names with ties to slavery and segregation.
The school has faced criticism from students, staff and alumni since deciding in February to keep the names of former Rector Douglas Southall Freeman and former university President Robert Ryland.
The board says the commission will include both members of the university along with independent members with relevant experience and expertise.
