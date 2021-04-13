Two injured in small plane crash near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport

Two injured in small plane crash near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport
A small plane crashed near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport. (Source: WHSV)
By Kyle Rogers | WHSV | April 12, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 11:02 PM

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - A small plane crashed near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport around 7 p.m. on Monday, April 12.

First responders were on the scene along a stretch of Little Run Road which runs parallel to the airport in Weyers Cave.

According to the Virginia State Police, a small, private plane with a pilot and one passenger on board was doing touch-and-go landings at the airport when it crashed into a woodline.

Virginia State Police said both people were taken to Rockingham Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have both been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.