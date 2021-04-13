Two injured in small plane crash near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - A small plane crashed near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport around 7 p.m. on Monday, April 12.
First responders were on the scene along a stretch of Little Run Road which runs parallel to the airport in Weyers Cave.
According to the Virginia State Police, a small, private plane with a pilot and one passenger on board was doing touch-and-go landings at the airport when it crashed into a woodline.
Virginia State Police said both people were taken to Rockingham Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have both been notified.
The crash remains under investigation.
