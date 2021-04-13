Forecast: First Alert for a few strong storms Wednesday

Rain and a couple strong to severe storms are possible on Wednesday

Partly Sunny and seasonable
By Nick Russo | April 13, 2021 at 3:55 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 2:40 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a nice Tuesday evening, we’re watching the chance for downpours and potentially strong storms on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Could start as soon as late morning in RVA. Most rain falls during the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms possible with wind/hail South of I-64. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

THURSDAY: Lingering early shower possible then turning partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A shower or two possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

