Forecast: First Alert for a few strong storms Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a nice Tuesday evening, we’re watching the chance for downpours and potentially strong storms on Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Could start as soon as late morning in RVA. Most rain falls during the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms possible with wind/hail South of I-64. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
THURSDAY: Lingering early shower possible then turning partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A shower or two possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
