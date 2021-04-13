Three people rescued off Sharp’s Island after being stranded overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department rescued three people from Sharp’s Island this morning after they were stranded there overnight.
At approximately 9:13 a.m., crews responded to Manchester Road and South 14th Street for a water rescue.
After arriving on the scene, crews located three people on Sharp’s Island.
According to RFD, the crew’s kayak drifted off and had been stranded there since last night.
All three were rescued within 15 minutes and were brought back to shore.
No injuries were reported.
The kayak was also recovered.
