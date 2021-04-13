Sheriff’s office: 1 person shot, 2 others injured during road rage incident near Fort A.P. Hill

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said one person was shot and two others were injured during a road rage incident near Fort A.P. Hill’s gate Monday afternoon.
“There was possibly some road rage behavior going on,” Lt. Travis Nutter said. It quickly escalated into violence when seven shots were fired on Route 301 just after 4 p.m. “We believe there was only one shooter involved.”
Caroline County deputies quickly arrested 21-year-old Jordan Siverling. They believe he opened fire after a pickup truck hauling a trailer tried to get around a group of cars that were traveling together. At some point, several cars crashed.
Officers say when the pickup driver tried to swerve around the cars, those inside the vehicles got out and started beating on the truck. In the process, the trailer rolled over two of them as the hurt driver tried to get away.
Originally, the sheriff’s office said two people were shot on Monday. Deputies then clarified on Tuesday that only one person was actually shot, which was the driver of the truck. The sheriff’s office said another person - a woman - was only injured by the trailer.
In total, three people were injured, with one person being airlifted to the hospital, deputies said.
The violent episode of road rage brought traffic to a standstill as authorities investigated.
“If you’re ever in a situation where you’re in an accident with someone who appears to have been acting aggressively or acting aggressively towards you, just stay in your vehicle and call 911,” Nutter advised.
Siverling is charged with several felonies, including aggravated malicious wounding.
He’s being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.
