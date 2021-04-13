Johnson & Johnson vaccines paused in Va. following CDC guidelines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has paused Johnson & Johnson vaccines throughout the state following guidelines from the CDC.
This comes after Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses were paused around the country and the state of Virginia to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
Vaccines will be paused until the investigation is complete.
Any Virginia residents with an upcoming appointment for the vaccine will be contacted to reschedule the appointment.
The Richmond-Henrico Health District has paused Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Anyone who had an appointment at one of the four upcoming vaccine events in the Richmond-Henrico Health District should call the RHHD call center at (804-205-3501). Those who had an appointment at one of these clinics will instead be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, so please arrive at your scheduled appointment time.
RHHD will also pause vaccinating homebound individuals and walk-up vaccinations to seniors.
VDH released the following statement:
“This pause is reassuring in that it demonstrates that the systems that are in place to monitor vaccine safety are working. We look forward to a thorough review by federal health officials,” VDH said in a statement.
Vaccine rollout for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will continue.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.