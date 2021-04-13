News to Know for April 13: Fort A.P. Hill road rage; Chesterfield in-person learning; Partly sunny, seasonable day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door!
Early morning clouds, then Partly sunny.
Highs in upper 60s. Best weather day of the week.
Police clashed with protesters for a second night in the Minneapolis suburb where an officer who authorities say apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop.
Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting death Sunday of 20-year-old Daunte Wright as “an accidental discharge.”
The shooting sparked protests and unrest in an area already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said two people were shot and another person was injured during a road rage incident near Fort A.P. Hill’s gate Monday afternoon.
Caroline County deputies quickly arrested 21-year-old Jordan Siverling.
They believe he opened fire after a pickup truck hauling a trailer tried to get around a group of cars that were traveling together. At some point, several cars crashed.
Three people were injured in total. The two who were shot are in critical condition. One of them had to be airlifted to the hospital.
The Virginia NAACP is demanding changes on a legislative level following a video of a viral traffic stop involving a U.S. Army Lieutenant who was threatened, pepper-sprayed and forced to the ground.
Meanwhile, the Virginia Office of the Attorney General is also getting involved in the investigation. A spokeswoman said Mark Herring has requested numerous documents related to the December 2020 traffic stop by Windsor police and policies when it comes to that department’s use of force.
Last week Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and the Virginia NAACP also launched a collaborative effort to identify and implement reforms to the way the state and its law enforcement agencies handle investigations into officer-involved shooting deaths.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Stockton Street around 3:25 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, one man was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are waiting to release the victim’s identity until his family is notified.
Anyone with information on the shooting death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Parents in Chesterfield have less than two months to decide whether they want to send their children back to the classroom for the upcoming school year.
This comes as school leaders are preparing to start the school year sooner than usual, and the district is pushing face-to-face instruction.
Students who do not plan to return to the classroom must inform Chesterfield Schools by June 1.
School leaders will talk more about plans on April 13 at 4 p.m.
Henrico County will be holding a public meeting on bi-monthly increases to water/sewer charges and connection fees.
The board had approved the ordinance on March 23.
The increase would be $6.10 every two months, which is approximately $.10 a day.
Connection fees for single-family homes would increase to $230 for water and $280 for sewer.
The meeting will take place on April 13 at 7 p.m.
The University of Richmond’s Board of Trustees is now creating a commission to review the names of its campus buildings.
The school has faced criticism from students, staff and alumni since deciding in February to keep the names of former Rector Douglas Southall Freeman and former university President Robert Ryland.
The board says the commission will include both members of the university along with independent members with relevant experience and expertise.
