News to Know for April 13: Fort A.P. Hill road rage; Chesterfield in-person learning; Partly sunny, seasonable day

Fort A.P. Hill (Source: NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 13, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 7:55 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door!

Partly Sunny

Early morning clouds, then Partly sunny.

Highs in upper 60s. Best weather day of the week.

Tuesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and seasonable

Minnesota Protests

Police clashed with protesters for a second night in the Minneapolis suburb where an officer who authorities say apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting death Sunday of 20-year-old Daunte Wright as “an accidental discharge.”

(Source: Gage Cureton)

The shooting sparked protests and unrest in an area already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.

Road Rage Shooting

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said two people were shot and another person was injured during a road rage incident near Fort A.P. Hill’s gate Monday afternoon.

Caroline County deputies quickly arrested 21-year-old Jordan Siverling.

Fort A.P. Hill
Fort A.P. Hill (Source: NBC12)

They believe he opened fire after a pickup truck hauling a trailer tried to get around a group of cars that were traveling together. At some point, several cars crashed.

Three people were injured in total. The two who were shot are in critical condition. One of them had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Windsor Traffic Stop Update

The Virginia NAACP is demanding changes on a legislative level following a video of a viral traffic stop involving a U.S. Army Lieutenant who was threatened, pepper-sprayed and forced to the ground.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Office of the Attorney General is also getting involved in the investigation. A spokeswoman said Mark Herring has requested numerous documents related to the December 2020 traffic stop by Windsor police and policies when it comes to that department’s use of force.

A U.S. Army lieutenant is suing two police officers in Virginia for how he was treated during a traffic stop.
Last week Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and the Virginia NAACP also launched a collaborative effort to identify and implement reforms to the way the state and its law enforcement agencies handle investigations into officer-involved shooting deaths.

Stockton Street Shooting

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Stockton Street around 3:25 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, one man was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found shot and killed Sunday afternoon.
Police are waiting to release the victim’s identity until his family is notified.

Anyone with information on the shooting death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

In-Person Learning In Chesterfield

Parents in Chesterfield have less than two months to decide whether they want to send their children back to the classroom for the upcoming school year.

Chesterfield County Public Schools will be providing students meals without charge due to COVID-19 (coronavirus.)
This comes as school leaders are preparing to start the school year sooner than usual, and the district is pushing face-to-face instruction.

Students who do not plan to return to the classroom must inform Chesterfield Schools by June 1.

School leaders will talk more about plans on April 13 at 4 p.m.

Public Meeting In Henrico

Henrico County will be holding a public meeting on bi-monthly increases to water/sewer charges and connection fees.

The board had approved the ordinance on March 23.

(Source: Henrico County)

The increase would be $6.10 every two months, which is approximately $.10 a day.

Connection fees for single-family homes would increase to $230 for water and $280 for sewer.

The meeting will take place on April 13 at 7 p.m.

U of R Building Names

The University of Richmond’s Board of Trustees is now creating a commission to review the names of its campus buildings.

The school has faced criticism from students, staff and alumni since deciding in February to keep the names of former Rector Douglas Southall Freeman and former university President Robert Ryland.

(Source: NBC12)

The board says the commission will include both members of the university along with independent members with relevant experience and expertise.

Final Thought

It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live - J.K. Rowling

