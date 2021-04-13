New traffic pattern beings on Airport Drive in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A new traffic pattern started on Tuesday on Airport drive as part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s I-64/Airport Drive bridge replacement and interchange improvement project.
Drivers should use caution when in the work zones.
“All northbound and southbound lanes will be shifted onto the northbound side of Airport Drive for crews to work in the southbound lanes. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction. Both directions of traffic are currently operating in the southbound lanes,” VDOT said.
The traffic shift is expected to be completed by Wednesday morning if weather permits. Interstate 64 travel lanes and ramps will not be affected.
The purpose of the $35 million project is to replace the I-64 eastbound and westbound bridges over Airport Drive.
Weather permitting, the work is expected to be complete in late 2022.
For more information, click here.
