‘Just pray to God I get it fixed’: Sewage backups plague 88-year-old Petersburg woman

“The city is telling me that something that’s in the middle of the street is my problem…I’m not allowed to dig up the street so, you need to correct the problem,” Wendell said. Petersburg utilities say they’ve met twice with Wendell before 12 On Your Side got involved, but they agreed to come out a third time with Investigator Diane Walker. This time bringing a full crew, complete with video equipment, the GM of Utilities and the Deputy City Manager.