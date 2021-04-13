In-person, virtual learning options available for summer camps in Chesterfield

By Adrianna Hargrove | April 13, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 12:38 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department is offering in-person and virtual options for children’s summer camps.

In-person camps include outdoor adventure, nature, history, and sailing, as well as camps for youth with disabilities and traditional camps for ages 5 and older.

Camp Curiosity will be a new virtual camp this year. Camp Curiosity will also have the option for in-person field trips on Fridays.

Registration for summer camps begins on April 19 at 8:30 a.m.

To register, click here.

