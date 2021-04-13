Hanover NAACP to appeal permit for Wegmans Distribution Center

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County NAACP said it will be holding a press conference next week to announce a legal appeal of a recently issued permit to build a Wegmans Distribution Center in the Brown Grove Community.
Wegmans Distribution Center would be located along Sliding Hill and Ashcake Roads in Ashland.
However, residents are concerned about the impacts on the historic area and traffic.
The Hanover County NAACP says the concerns of community members are not being heard regarding the matter. Letters and appeals were sent over the past year to DEQ, the Army Corps of Engineers and the State Water Control Board, the organization said.
“For years, the voices of this community of color have been ignored for the gain of corporate entities. Despite an overabundance of evidence presented to the state water control board from environmental experts, geologists and lawyers, the board still agreed to allow the permit to move forward in a 4-3 vote,” President Patricia Hunter-Jordan said.
The Hanover County NAACP will hold a press conference on April 23 at 5 p.m. at the Brown Grove Baptist Church to discuss the legal appeal.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.