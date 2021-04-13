First Alert Weather Day: Low severe storm risk Wednesday in southern Virginia

There is a low-end risk for a strong to severe storm Wednesday afternoon across southside Virginia

First Alert Weather Day: A few strong storms possible on Wednesday afternoon
By Nick Russo | April 13, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 2:59 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday for a low risk for a couple strong to severe storms across southside Virginia.

An area of low pressure will be sliding across southern Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and that could bring a line of storms with gusty winds and hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed counties south of I-64 in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5), the lowest risk category for severe weather.

An isolated strong to severe storm is possible on Wednesday across southside Virginia, south of I-64.
An isolated strong to severe storm is possible on Wednesday across southside Virginia, south of I-64. (Source: WWBT)

The high resolution forecast model shows the highest chance for severe weather from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The risk for severe weather will likely stay south of metro RVA, although Richmond could still see some downpours and/or rumbles of thunder.

The high resolution forecast model shows potential for a line segment of storms that may produce damaging winds or hail from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday across southside Virginia.
The high resolution forecast model shows potential for a line segment of storms that may produce damaging winds or hail from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday across southside Virginia. (Source: WWBT)

Keep the NBC12 First Alert Weather app handy for updates on this risk for a few strong storms on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.