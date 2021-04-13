Confirmation message for second vaccine mistakenly listed wrong location

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A spokesperson for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts said that many people received a confirmation message for their second vaccine with the wrong location on Tuesday.
An official said that many people’s confirmation told them to go to George Wythe High School when it should have said Celebration Church.
The clinic was specifically for individuals who got their first dose at the church.
The clinic’s operations have been moved to George Wythe High School and will continue to be there going forward.
A spokesperson said they were reaching out to everyone who was impacted.
