Chesterfield school board meeting to discuss in-person learning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield School District will be meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to discuss in-person learning, as parents have less than two months to decide whether or not they will be sending their child back to the physical classroom.
School officials say the push for face-to-face interaction comes as the scores for reading and math levels are not where they should be.
In particular, more middle and high school students received failing grades than in previous years.
The district will discuss what in-person learning will look like for the fall semester. Already, the district said there will not be ’concurrent teaching,’ or school that blends both in-person learning and virtual learning. Parents will have to decide whether they will be sending their child fully for in-person, or adhere strictly to virtual learning.
If the latter is chosen and the child is a high school student - then those students will be doing a self-format, as teachers will not be meeting with students on a day-to-day basis.
Families have until June 1st to let the school district know what they think is best for their child.
