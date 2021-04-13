CDC investigating Virginia woman’s death in connection to possible side-effects from Johnson & Johnson vaccine

“This pause was recommended out of an abundance of caution, as these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. To date, more than 6.8 million people in the United States have received Johnson & Johnson vaccines and six recipients are known to have developed a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia),” Avula said in a release.