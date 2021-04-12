Virginia Cooperative Extension offering landscape guidance to Henrico residents

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico residents can enroll in Virginia Cooperative Extension’s SMART Scapes, which is a program that helps residents assess the landscape of their home and offers guidance on planting, pruning and mulching.
Master Gardener volunteers “will visit a home, analyze the landscape and prepare reference materials customized for the landscape” for a $10 fee.
Those who participate will also get a book copy of “Native Plants for Virginia’s Capital Region: Plant RVA Natives A Capital Idea!”
“SMART Scapes follows the concepts of SMART – Soil test, Match plants to site, Arranging plants, Rain and irrigation and Trouble-free maintenance – that emphasize best management practices for a beautiful, healthy and sustainable landscape. Turf grasses are assessed through Extension’s SMART Lawns program, not SMART Scapes,” a release said.
Registration for the program is open through Friday, Oct. 15.
For more information or to apply, call 804-501-5160 or CLICK HERE.
