Virginia Cooperative Extension offering landscape guidance to Henrico residents
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 12, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 4:26 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico residents can enroll in Virginia Cooperative Extension’s SMART Scapes, which is a program that helps residents assess the landscape of their home and offers guidance on planting, pruning and mulching.

Master Gardener volunteers “will visit a home, analyze the landscape and prepare reference materials customized for the landscape” for a $10 fee.

Those who participate will also get a book copy of “Native Plants for Virginia’s Capital Region: Plant RVA Natives A Capital Idea!”

“SMART Scapes follows the concepts of SMART – Soil test, Match plants to site, Arranging plants, Rain and irrigation and Trouble-free maintenance – that emphasize best management practices for a beautiful, healthy and sustainable landscape. Turf grasses are assessed through Extension’s SMART Lawns program, not SMART Scapes,” a release said.

Registration for the program is open through Friday, Oct. 15.

For more information or to apply, call 804-501-5160 or CLICK HERE.

