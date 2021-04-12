VDH confirms 2,000+ new COVID-19 cases | 20 deaths reported in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 638,910 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 2,048 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,506 deaths and 27,316 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,727,567 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains at 6.1%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were eight new outbreaks were reported Tuesday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 2,971.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 70,284 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 26,266 cases, 897 hospitalizations, 406 deaths
- Henrico: 24,088 cases, 996 hospitalizations, 588 deaths
- Richmond: 16,271 cases, 762 hospitalizations, 255 deaths
- Hanover: 7,681 cases, 268 hospitalizations, 148 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,637 cases, 155 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
- Goochland: 1,368 cases, 50 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
