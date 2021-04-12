Stoney appoints new Director of Housing and Community Development

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has appointed a new Director of Housing and Community Development, along with creating a Homeless Services Liaison for the city.
Sherrill Hampton will serve as Director of Housing and Community Development, and Dianne Wilmore will take on the role of Homeless Services Liaison.
“Affordable housing and homelessness are two of the most critical issues facing American cities, and the City of Richmond is no exception,” said Stoney. “The need for experienced and caring individuals to address these issues has only been heightened by the pandemic, and that’s why I’m grateful to have two highly qualified public servants joining our team in this effort.”
Hampton has more than 25 years of experience in affordable housing and community development.
“As we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic facing an affordable housing crisis not seen before in the city, I am confident that Ms. Hampton’s experience in financing and real estate development along with community outreach and engagement is the right mix of knowledge and skill sets to lead us forward with the implementation of One Richmond: An Equitable Affordable Housing Plan,” said Sharon Ebert, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development.
Wilmore, who is also Community Service Manager at the North Avenue Branch of the Richmond Public Library, streamline communication about homeless services to city council and administrators.
“In Diane, we have selected a talented city employee who will take on the additional responsibility of being the primary point person for questions and coordination regarding homeless services,” said Gordon. “Her passion for those in our community who are in a housing crisis will form the basis of a strong partnership with all stakeholders in the homeless services system.”
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.