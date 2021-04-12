Senior Alert canceled for missing Culpeper man

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police says a senior alert for a missing Culpeper man has been canceled.
Robert William Steele was last seen on April 11 leaving his home on Elmwood Drive in Culpeper heading towards Skyline Drive.
VSP said on Facebook that Steele was found safe.
Police say he suffers from cognitive and vision impairments.
Police say Steele was possibly driving a 1993 Mercury Topaz with the license plate: UTV5814.
Anyone with information on Steele’s whereabouts should call (540) 727-7900.
