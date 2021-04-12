Senior Alert canceled for missing Culpeper man

Robert Steele (Source: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 12, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 7:29 PM

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police says a senior alert for a missing Culpeper man has been canceled.

Robert William Steele was last seen on April 11 leaving his home on Elmwood Drive in Culpeper heading towards Skyline Drive.

VSP said on Facebook that Steele was found safe.

Posted by Virginia State Police on Sunday, April 11, 2021

Police say he suffers from cognitive and vision impairments.

Police say Steele was possibly driving a 1993 Mercury Topaz with the license plate: UTV5814.

1993 Mercury (Source: Virginia State Police)

Anyone with information on Steele’s whereabouts should call (540) 727-7900.

