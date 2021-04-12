Some Richmond Public Schools students return to limited in-person learning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of students at Richmond Public School district had their chance to return to limited in-person learning following spring break.
Roughly 800 students are expected to report back to the school buildings, while the rest continue with virtual learning.
Among the first to return include kindergarteners, students with special needs, as well as those who do not speak English as their first language.
This return comes just a month after the governor’s deadline to have all Virginian schools offer in-person learning options.
More changes are expected to follow.
The district will hold a school board meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday to discuss future plans for summer and fall, including 5-day weeks for in-person learning in the fall semester. During the summer, the district plans to serve about 5,000 students dealing with learning loss following a year of virtual learning.
RPS’ School Board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and can be live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.