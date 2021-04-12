Richmond Public Schools reopening plan goes before school board

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The proposed return plan for Richmond Public School students has in-person learning starting on Sept. 8. There is a virtual option, though RPS officials expect more interest in actually being in the building.
“I do believe it’s going to be very safe for kids to come back this fall, and we know that in-person learning for most children is vastly superior to virtual learning,” said Jason Kamras, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent.
Monday night, Kamras will take his fall “Reopen with Love” plan before the school board. Parents and students can choose between five-day a week in-person learning or take an all virtual option.
The division also has two backup hybrid options if space or virus spread becomes an issue. Students will have to wear a face mask while on the bus, in the classroom and at recess.
The head of the Richmond Education Association says parents should be happy with the plan and its options.
“It offers us to be able to put health and safety first. The options are there. There are several options where parents and families will get the opportunity to respond to choose which option is the best option,” said Katina Harris, President of Richmond Education Association.
Students will have staggered arrival times due to temperature scans at each school building. All students must also wash their hands every two hours under the plan.
Desks will be either 3-feet apart or 6-feet apart depending on the school. And, if the school board approves, the division will install HEPA filtration air scrubber units in all classroom and common areas.
“We’re going to keep our fingers crossed and hope that with more vaccines coming out and potentially a child vaccine and additional changes at the CDC, hopefully, we’ll be in a position to relax those distancing requirements by late summer, early fall,” said Kamras.
Parents can make changes between virtual and in-person but there are time limitations.
You can read the full plan HERE.
