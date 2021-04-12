Richmond Flying Squirrels release 2021 promotional schedule

By NBC12 Newsroom | April 12, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 3:38 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels have announced the promotional schedule and start times of home games for the 2021 season.

Most Tuesday through Friday home games will start at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. However, on Wednesday, June 2 and Wednesday, July 28, games start at 12:05 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m.

“The anticipation and momentum is building towards May 4th,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “While the 2021 season will be different, the promotional schedule and overall fan experience will, as always, make many great memories for fans of all ages.”

Saturday games will be at 6:05 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m., and Sunday games through June 12 will be 1:05 p.m. with gates opening at noon. From July 18 through Sept. 12, Sunday home games will start at 5:05 p.m.

As a health and safety measure, all shirt giveaways will be one size, an adult extra-large for guests 15 and older, and youth large for all fans 14 and younger. This is to get people through the line quicker and minimize contact between fans and staff members.

There are 13 games scheduled to have a fireworks show.

Flying Squirrels will also host its inaugural Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend on July 16 and 17. The weekend will honor the 34 Virginia Union University students who held a peaceful sit-in protest at Thalhimer’s lunch counter in 1960.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels released the following promotional schedule below:

Theme Night Highlights

  • May 4 - Opening Night
  • May 9 - Mother’s Day celebration
  • June 2 - Business person’s special (12:05 p.m. start)
  • June 3 - Peanut-free game
  • July 3 - Independence Weekend celebration and dueling fireworks
  • July 4 - Independence Day celebration and dueling fireworks
  • July 16-17 - Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend
  • July 28 - Summer Camp Day (12:05 p.m. start)
  • July 31 - Military Appreciation Night
  • August 7 - Faith Night No. 1
  • August 19 - Faith Night No. 2
  • August 22 - Field of Greens Night (food allergy awareness)
  • September 9 - Pride Night
  • September 12 - Fan Appreciation Day

Fireworks Schedule (13 dates)

  • May 4, 8 & 20
  • June 3 & 10
  • July 3 (dueling), 4 (dueling), 17 & 31
  • August 7, 19 & 21
  • September 11

Bobblehead Giveaways

Adult Shirt Giveaways (XL only)

Adult Headwear Giveaways

Copa Giveaways

Youth Giveaways (shirts YL only)

Specialty Jersey Auctions

Weekly Promotions

  • Wednesdays - Wine & K-9s featuring $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. plus dogs admitted free
  • Fridays - Funnville Friday Happy Hour featuring $2 12-ounce domestic drafts and $2 fountain sodas from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The full promotional schedule can be found, HERE, while the full game schedule can be viewed, HERE.

