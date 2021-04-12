Richmond Flying Squirrels release 2021 promotional schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels have announced the promotional schedule and start times of home games for the 2021 season.
Most Tuesday through Friday home games will start at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. However, on Wednesday, June 2 and Wednesday, July 28, games start at 12:05 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m.
“The anticipation and momentum is building towards May 4th,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “While the 2021 season will be different, the promotional schedule and overall fan experience will, as always, make many great memories for fans of all ages.”
Saturday games will be at 6:05 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m., and Sunday games through June 12 will be 1:05 p.m. with gates opening at noon. From July 18 through Sept. 12, Sunday home games will start at 5:05 p.m.
As a health and safety measure, all shirt giveaways will be one size, an adult extra-large for guests 15 and older, and youth large for all fans 14 and younger. This is to get people through the line quicker and minimize contact between fans and staff members.
There are 13 games scheduled to have a fireworks show.
Flying Squirrels will also host its inaugural Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend on July 16 and 17. The weekend will honor the 34 Virginia Union University students who held a peaceful sit-in protest at Thalhimer’s lunch counter in 1960.
The Richmond Flying Squirrels released the following promotional schedule below:
Theme Night Highlights
- May 4 - Opening Night
- May 9 - Mother’s Day celebration
- June 2 - Business person’s special (12:05 p.m. start)
- June 3 - Peanut-free game
- July 3 - Independence Weekend celebration and dueling fireworks
- July 4 - Independence Day celebration and dueling fireworks
- July 16-17 - Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend
- July 28 - Summer Camp Day (12:05 p.m. start)
- July 31 - Military Appreciation Night
- August 7 - Faith Night No. 1
- August 19 - Faith Night No. 2
- August 22 - Field of Greens Night (food allergy awareness)
- September 9 - Pride Night
- September 12 - Fan Appreciation Day
Fireworks Schedule (13 dates)
- May 4, 8 & 20
- June 3 & 10
- July 3 (dueling), 4 (dueling), 17 & 31
- August 7, 19 & 21
- September 11
Bobblehead Giveaways
- May 21 - Fighting Lucha Nutzy bobblehead presented by Performance Foodservice (1,000 15 & older)
- June 1 - Johnny Cashew bobbleracer presented by Pepsi (1,000 15 & older)
- July 27 - John Walnut bobbleracer presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch (1,000 15 & older)
- August 17 - Peanut bobbleracer presented by Virginia Peanut Growers Association (1,000 15 & older)
Adult Shirt Giveaways (XL only)
- June 4 - Summer St. Paddy’s Day T-shirt presented by Seredni Tire (1,000 15 & older)
- July 13 - Welcome to Fabulous Funnville T-shirt presented by Pepsi (1,000 15 & older)
- July 16 - End Racism T-shirt as part of Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend (1,000 15 & older)
Adult Headwear Giveaways
- July 2 - Tie-dye bucket hat presented by Virginia Credit Union (1,000 15 & older)
- September 7 - Family reunion mesh hat presented by Bud Light (1,000 21 & older)
- September 10 - River City Survivor Challenge bandana presented by CBS 6 (1,000 15 & older)
Copa Giveaways
- May 7 - Ardillas Voladoras fleece ruana presented by Pepsi (1,000 15 & older)
- May 21 - Fighting Lucha Nutzy bobblehead presented by Performance Foodservice (1,000 15 & older)
- June 11 - Ardillas Voladoras flag presented by Performance Foodservice (1,000 15 & older)
- July 30 - Ardillas Voladoras soccer ball presented by Budweiser (1,000 21 & older)
- August 6 - Green luchador cape presented by KidMed (1,000 14 & younger)
- August 20 - Green luchador mask (1,000 15 & older) *subject to change
Youth Giveaways (shirts YL only)
- May 23 - Nutzy namaste youth T-shirt presented by Kings Dominion (500 14 & younger)
- June 6 - Field day youth T-shirt (500 14 & younger)
- August 1 - Funnville beach ball presented by Pepsi (1,000 14 & younger)
- August 6 - Green luchador cape presented by KidMed (1,000 14 & younger)
Specialty Jersey Auctions
- June 12 - ’50s/’60s Fauxback jersey with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities
- July 16-17 - Richmond 34 Legacy jersey with proceeds benefiting the Richmond 34 Legacy Fund
- August 21 - Groovy Funnville tie-dye jersey with proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Richmond
Weekly Promotions
- Wednesdays - Wine & K-9s featuring $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. plus dogs admitted free
- Fridays - Funnville Friday Happy Hour featuring $2 12-ounce domestic drafts and $2 fountain sodas from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
