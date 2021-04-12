Police: 19-year-old arrested in deadly Henrico hit-and-run

Meleana Klenota (Source: Henrico Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 12, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 3:19 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run that killed a woman in Henrico.

Police were called to the 9300 block of Meadowgreen Road around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, March 10, for a report of a person found in the front yard of a home.

According to the investigation, Shannon O’Leary, 43, of Henrico, was hit by a vehicle - which was not at the scene.

In a post that appears to be on O’Leary’s Facebook page, her husband claims she was hit “while walking our dog near our home.”

Friends of Shannon O'Leary, this is her husband Andy Meyers. It is with a broken heart that I must tell you that Shannon...

Posted by Shannon O'Leary on Sunday, April 11, 2021

Police say the suspect, later identified as Meleana Klenota,19, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with a felony hit-and-run on Sunday, March 11.

A memorial set up to honor the victim.
A memorial has been set up where O’Leary was hit and killed.

Three Chopt Presbyterian has created a ‘Meal Train’ page for the family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

