Police identify man killed in Hanover crash after tire blowout

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a 60-year-old man was killed in a crash after a tire blowout on Interstate 295.
Virginia State Police were called to the northbound lanes of I-295 in Hanover County around 9:14 a.m. Monday, April 12.
Officials say 60-year-old Julian Ritch was driving at a low speed due to a tire blowout when he was struck from behind by a Dodge Ram, driven by 29-year-old Juan Sanabia.
After hitting Ritch, the Dodge traveled into the median and struck a tree. Due to the impact, Ritch’s vehicles traveled into the right lane, coming to rest sideways in the lane.
Ritch was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
Sanabia was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
No charges were filed in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
