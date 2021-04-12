Police identify man killed in Hanover crash after tire blowout

Police identify man killed in Hanover crash after tire blowout
The deadly crash shut down northbound lanes of I-295 near Cold Harbor Road. (Source: VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 3:08 PM

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a 60-year-old man was killed in a crash after a tire blowout on Interstate 295.

Virginia State Police were called to the northbound lanes of I-295 in Hanover County around 9:14 a.m. Monday, April 12.

Officials say 60-year-old Julian Ritch was driving at a low speed due to a tire blowout when he was struck from behind by a Dodge Ram, driven by 29-year-old Juan Sanabia.

After hitting Ritch, the Dodge traveled into the median and struck a tree. Due to the impact, Ritch’s vehicles traveled into the right lane, coming to rest sideways in the lane.

Ritch was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Sanabia was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

No charges were filed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.