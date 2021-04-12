News to Know for April 12: J&J Vaccine shortage; Excessive force investigation; Sunny with showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Today will be mostly sunny start, partly sunny finish.
A few stray showers this afternoon northeast of Richmond.
Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
Robert William Steele was last seen on April 11 leaving his home on Elmwood Drive in Culpeper heading towards Skyline Drive.
Steele is wearing a camo Outer Banks hat, a blue checkered shirt with a green/white undershirt and blue jeans.
Police say Steele is possibly driving a 1993 Mercury Topaz with the license plate: UTV5814.
Anyone with information on Steele’s whereabouts should call (540) 727-7900.
Paving is scheduled to start on April 12 at the Otterdale Road at Old Hundred Road roundabout. The work is expected to last all week, weather permitting.
Officials said drivers should avoid the area next week as delays of 20+ minutes are expected.
The paving is part of a safety improvement and traffic flow project.
The intersection is expected to be complete by the end of April.
Gov. Northam on Sunday condemned a traffic stop that led to a US Army officer being pepper-sprayed by two Virginia police officers, sparking a lawsuit and national attention.
“The incident in Windsor is disturbing and angered me — and I am directing the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation,” Northam said in a statement.
The lawsuit states officers in Windsor, Virginia, drew their guns, pointed them at Lieutenant Caron Nazario and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution during a traffic stop in December.
Northam said he is inviting Nazario, who serves as an Army medic, to meet and discuss police reform in the US.
Crowds of mourners and protesters gathered in a Minnesota city where the family of a 20-year-old man said he was shot by police before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing several blocks away.
The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead.
The death sparked protests in Brooklyn Center into the early hours of Monday morning as Minneapolis was already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death.
Brooklyn Center is a city of about 30,000 people located on the northwest border of Minneapolis.
In-person learning, five days a week, is expected to start after Labor Day.
As for what that return looks like, Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young says it’s unclear right now what the situation with masks and social distancing could be depending on the pandemic. Parents will have the option to keep their students virtual too.
The division will host a series of community conversations this month, as well as in May and June to make sure parents really understand the ins and outs of the plan.
Full details outlining the reopening plan will eventually be made available, here. RPS’ School Board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. today and can be live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page.
Parents in Chesterfield have less than two months to decide whether they want to send their children back to the classroom for the upcoming school year.
This comes as school leaders are preparing to start the school year sooner than usual, and the district is pushing face-to-face instruction.
Chesterfield leaders say it will be safe and that the risk for spreading coronavirus at school is low. They realize not all parents will be on board, so they’re providing options.
Elementary and middle school students can still learn virtually but they may not have a teacher from their home school.
Expect the state’s vaccination process to take a little longer in the coming weeks.
At a time when more Virginians than ever are eligible for the vaccine, the department of health says it will have fewer vaccine doses due to manufacturing issues at a Johnson & Johnson plant.
Late last month, the drug manufacturer had to recall 15 million doses before release because of poor mixing.
As a result, the nearly 5-million doses expected to be produced for the country dropped to nearly 700,000.
FEMA has now provided instructions on how families who lost a loved one to COVID-19 can begin applying for funeral reimbursements.
FEMA is preparing to reimburse families who lost a loved one to COVID-19 for funeral expenses. Now, the agency is explaining how that process will happen. More information is available here.
Applications open on April 12. Individuals can call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance line number at 844-684-6333 or 800-462-7585.
Calls will be taken Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time.
