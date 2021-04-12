New Kent to give Moderna vaccines at clinic instead of Johnson & Johnson

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - New Kent County announced that people scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a clinic this week will now receive a two-dose vaccine.
Four hundred doses of the vaccine were to be given to the county through the Chickahominy Health District for the April 16 clinic at New Kent High School. Instead, the Moderna vaccine will be given from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the high school.
Walk-ins will also be accepted during those times.
The county says if you had an appointment to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you will be contacted about the change.
