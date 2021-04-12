Forecast: Nice Tuesday ahead, then rain likely Wednesday

By Megan Wise | April 12, 2021 at 3:44 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 6:24 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Few showers Monday evening then a nice day Tuesday!

MONDAY EVENING: Few showers possible, especially north and east of RIC otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

THURSDAY: Lingering early shower possible then turning partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

