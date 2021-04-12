Forecast: Nice Tuesday ahead, then rain likely Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Few showers Monday evening then a nice day Tuesday!
MONDAY EVENING: Few showers possible, especially north and east of RIC otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
THURSDAY: Lingering early shower possible then turning partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
