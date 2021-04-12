Richmond police investigating man’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in Richmond Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 1:10 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of North 30th Street for the report of a person down.
After arriving on the scene, police located a man unresponsive with “an apparent wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not been identified pending notification of kin.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
