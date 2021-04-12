Legend Brewing Company’s ‘Bruce’s Bier’ to benefit Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Legend Brewing Company will release a Bavarian Pilsner called “Bruce’s Bier,” in memory of a local family’s beloved dog that died in December.
Bruce’s Bier will debut on April 22 and will help support the care of pets looking for their forever home at the Richmond SPCA.
During the Richmond SPCA’s 22nd Annual Fur Ball in 2020, participants had the chance to bid on working with Legend Brewing on a limited-release beer that would feature the winner’s pet. The Goddard family had the winning bid, which resulted in Bruce’s Bier.
“Though Bruce sadly passed away from old age in December, the Richmond SPCA, Legend Brewing and the Goddard family proudly join together in celebration of his spirit with a Bavarian Pilsner as light, lively and as crisp as the legend himself,” a release said.
Steve and Cheryl Goddard said Bruce was a charming dog who brought laughter and fun everywhere he went.
“Bruce was a true party animal and a friend to all. We are honored to celebrate him with a delicious and refreshing Legend Brewing pilsner that will help raise critical funds for the homeless pets of the Richmond SPCA,” said Cheryl Goddard.
Legend Brewing will donate $1 to the Richmond SPCA for every pint and four-pack sold from open to close on April 22.
“In 27 years of being a part of the Richmond community, our long-time partnership with the Richmond SPCA is one of our proudest community relationships,” said Dave Gott, Vice President of Legend Brewing Company. “To see the many animals in their care and realize each one is an orphan just waiting for a family to love is heartbreaking. There is no way anyone can see these animals and the hope the Richmond SPCA offers and not feel called to action.”
The Goddard Family won the auction package for a bid of $5,500, which went to Richmond SPCA’s Cinderella Fund that’s used for lifesaving veterinary for sick and injured animals at the shelter.
“Bruce was incredibly fortunate to have a family like the Goddards who gave him the very best care during all the years they were together. It is a fitting legacy that homeless pets will enjoy the same level of care and veterinary treatment in his memory, and we are so grateful to our partners at Legend Brewing for making that possible,” Richmond SPCA Chief Executive Officer Tamsen Kingry said
Bruce’s Bier will be available at Legend Brewing’s Richmond location starting at 11:30 a.m. April 22 and the Portsmouth location will start serving it at 11 a.m.
