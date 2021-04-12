Henrico registration for kindergarten, summer academy open April 12

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico families can submit applications for kindergarten programs and summer academies starting on Monday, April 12.
For new kindergarten students, in-person registration begins Monday by appointment only. To schedule, call the school nearest you.
Online registration is also available at this link. For information on necessary documents, visit this website.
Summer academies for the 2021 season vary by school with registration forms sent through SchoolMessenger. Details are also available on school websites and in the school’s main office.
For more information on summer academy enrollment, which begins April 12, visit this website.
