Death investigation underway after Sunday afternoon shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found shot and killed Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Stockton Street around 3:25 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, one man was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are waiting to release the victim’s identity until his family is notified.
Anyone with information on the shooting death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
