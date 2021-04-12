COVID-19 cases are growing among younger Virginians, worrying state health officials

Virginia data suggests that children and younger adults are contributing in a major way to the continued spread of COVID-19 — a trend that’s worrying health officials as the state continues a vaccination campaign described by many experts as “a race between variants and the vaccine.”
“The overall number of cases in Virginia has really decreased,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Caroline Holsinger. “But what we are seeing is that the percentage of cases among 0 to 19 year-olds has increased.”
In January, infections among that age group made up roughly 15 percent of the state’s total cases. Last week, they made up 22 percent, Holsinger said. Adults aged 20 through 39 make up the largest share of Virginia’s cases, but that number has remained relatively stable. During the same time period, 20 through 39-year-olds accounted for around 34 to 38 percent of the state’s total cases — even as infections among senior Virginians have dropped significantly.
Overall, Virginia isn’t experiencing the surge of new cases that’s been seen in other areas of the country — including parts of Texas and Michigan, which is struggling to contain the variant spread. But after a dramatic drop in late January, infections are plateauing rather than declining, state vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said in a telebriefing last week.
That’s a concern for health officials as the state races to vaccinate a larger share of its population. As of Friday, Virginia had administered more than 4.5 million doses and nearly 20 percent of residents were fully vaccinated. But the shifting age demographics of new infections suggests the virus is still spreading among younger Virginians who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine — or who weren’t prioritized in the initial phases of the state’s rollout.
COVID-19 variants are contributing to a growing number of cases. By the end of March, the state had identified more than 100 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant — also known as the UK variant — and 25 cases of B.1.351, a variant first discovered in South Africa. There’s a significant lag in identifying those strains, so real numbers are likely far higher, according to Bryan Lewis, a computational epidemiologist at the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute.
In Virginia, approximately 30 percent of infections from the B.1.1.7 variant are found in patients under the age of 20, Holsinger said. There’s still no definitive evidence that it or other recently discovered strains are more likely to infect children and data also suggests that available vaccines are still highly protective against them. But B.1.1.7, especially, is both more infectious and can potentially cause more severe illness — even among younger patients.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.