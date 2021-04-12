Community-based doula program launched in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health District will be supporting a project to support Black/African American-identifying pregnant Henrico residents to access local community-based Doula organizations.
A doula is a community-based doula is a trained labor support person who comes from the same culture and background as the person giving birth.
Those who are eligible and apply for the program will receive free Doula care through Birth in Color RVA or Urban Baby Beginnings.
The Greater Richmond Regional Maternal Child Health Taskforce, composed of public health, birthing, parenting, and equity experts, launched the Doula program in March and is funded through a grant sponsored by the Henrico County Office of Emergency Management.
The program was created to eliminate health disparities and offer an empowering birth experience.
Those who are interested can click here. Due to limited resources, acceptance into the program is not guaranteed.
