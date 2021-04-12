City of Richmond announces street closures, repairs for April 12-16

City of Richmond announces street closures, repairs for April 12-16
By Hannah Eason | April 11, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 10:53 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Department of Public Works is reminding drivers of several city street closures during the week of April 12.

City workers will be repairing grade crossing throughout the week.

The following closures will start at 7 a.m. on Monday and extend to 6 p.m. on Friday:

  • Broad Rock Boulevard between Kinsley and East Belt Boulevard
  • Bassett Avenue between Boroughbridge Road and Hill Top Drive
  • Jahnke Road between Boroughbridge Road and Clarence Street

Detours will be in place during the closures.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.