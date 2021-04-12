Chesterfield man faces felony charges in connection to Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 25-year-old man is facing felony charges in connection to a shooting in Petersburg on Saturday.
Deion Bond, a resident of Beachcrest Drive in Chesterfield, was taken into custody on Sunday, according to a release from Petersburg police.
Bond was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in the 200 block of East Washington Street on April 10. One victim from the incident remains in the hospital.
Bond was charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He also face three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and three counts of discharging a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Bond is being held until his appearance in court.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.