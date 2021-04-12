CEO of Chesterfield Food Bank gets nominated as a ‘Hometown Hero’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Before the pandemic, the Chesterfield Food Bank served 8,000-10,000 people per month, and now they serve over 35,000 people per month.
“Part of that huge growth was from COVID-19 last year, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to slow down any time soon,” Kim Hill, the CEO of the Chesterfield Food Bank said. “On a Friday night, we could easily have 700 cars here to serve, and some of those have two families per car.”
The increased need has also expanded the staff of the food bank, according to Kim.
“Pre-pandemic we had maybe ten on staff, now we have close to 20, so our staff has doubled. What we like about that, we were able to provide jobs,” Hill said.
Hill’s leadership did not go unnoticed during these troubling times, She was honored as a ‘Hometown Hero’ in 2020.
We were looking for folks who were on the front lines, fighting to help their communities during the pandemic, and Ms. Hill was a perfect example of that.
“This was someone who had decided in 2012 to give up her normal occupation and to focus on those in need in Chesterfield County.” Jason Konicka, a Managing Partner at the Allen & Allen Law Firm said.
Kim says that she’s honored to be nominated, but the community, volunteers, staff, and board are the real reason the food bank has been so successful. In addition to providing food, they also have a hot meal program, a motel ministry, a homeless program, and a kids program.
“We’re just blessed that the community has responded the way it has. We do need your continued support. It is vital moving forward,” Hill said.
This is the 12th year of the Hometown Heroes program. Nominations began on April 12 and run through April 30.
The winners will be announced via Facebook Live on June 21.
