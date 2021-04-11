VSP: Dinwiddie man killed, 3 seriously injured in wrong-way crash

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a wrong-way car crash that killed a Dinwiddie man and left three people serious injured, according to a release.
Officers responded to Route 460 near Baltimore Road around 12:42 a.m. on Saturday, April 10.
A preliminary investigation found a 2014 Mazda 3 was driving the wrong direction on Route 460, traveling east in the westbound lanes. Police say the Mazda then struck a westbound 2005 Kia Sedona.
The driver of the Kia Sedona, along with two passengers in the vehicle, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Mazda was identified as Danny R. Upton, a 36-year-old man from Dinwiddie. He was the only person in the vehicle and police say he died of his injuries at the scene.
