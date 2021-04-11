Virginia doctors worry that pandemic burnout could push providers out of the field

One of Dr. Riva Kamat’s most jarring memories from the past year was an 11-year-old patient struggling to breathe.
“He was COVID-positive, he was doing initially quite well, and then he started going downhill very quickly from a respiratory standpoint,” said Kamat, a pediatric hospital physician at Inova health system in Northern Virginia. Before the patient was rushed to the pediatric intensive care unit, he left a note for his medical team: “I don’t want to die. Please help me.” (The patient recovered and left the hospital three or four days later, according to Kamat).
National data is shedding new light on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting medical providers and their mental health as they balance the emotional and physical demands of a sometimes deadly virus. For frontline hospital workers, it’s often the visceral jolt — and exhausting work — of caring for critically ill patients. But primary care physicians are also reporting fears of infection and ongoing stress that comes from a radical shift in how their businesses operate.
In Virginia, there’s growing concern that burnout and extreme stress could lead more providers to leave the field or grapple with long-term mental health problems. On an individual level, it’s bad for doctors and their patients. But on a systemic level, there’s also worry that COVID-19 could make an existing physician shortage worse.
“One of the things we always talk about is physicians, nurses, support staff — they’re taking care of patients every day,” said Taylor Woody, the communications manager for the Medical Society of Virginia. “But who’s focusing on taking care of them?”