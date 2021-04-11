Virginia doctors worry that pandemic burnout could push providers out of the field

“He was COVID-positive, he was doing initially quite well, and then he started going downhill very quickly from a respiratory standpoint,” said Kamat, a pediatric hospital physician at Inova health system in Northern Virginia. Before the patient was rushed to the pediatric intensive care unit, he left a note for his medical team: “I don’t want to die. Please help me.” (The patient recovered and left the hospital three or four days later, according to Kamat).