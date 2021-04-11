VDH confirms 1,300+ new COVID-19 cases | 14 deaths reported in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 636,862 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,310 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,486 deaths and 27,229 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,710,355 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains at 6.1%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were six new outbreaks were reported Monday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 2,963.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 70,226 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 26,150 cases, 896 hospitalizations, 406 deaths
- Henrico: 23,984 cases, 993 hospitalizations, 587 deaths
- Richmond: 16,232 cases, 758 hospitalizations, 255 deaths
- Hanover: 7,652 cases, 267 hospitalizations, 148 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,628 cases, 154 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
- Goochland: 1,364 cases, 50 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.