RPS to hold virtual school board meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will hold a virtual board meeting on Monday with public comments accepted until 1 p.m.
RPS’ School Board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and can be live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page.
All public comments can be emailed to speakers@rvaschools.net by 1 p.m. on Monday. The comments and meeting materials will be posted to BoardDocs, found here.
Spanish interpretation will be provided via Zoom at this link.
