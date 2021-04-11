Richmond fire crews declare 2nd alarm in Shockoe Bottom high rise apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond fire crews responded to an apartment fire at 12 S 17th St in Shockoe bottom around 8:30 a.m. Once they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the 6th floor.
Richmond fire says the fire appears to have started in the kitchen of unit 601. The sprinkler system was able to keep the fire from spreading to other units.
One person was briefly stuck in an elevator after power was shut off to the building but crews were able to get them out with no issues and no injuries have been reported.
The Virginia Red Cross has been requested to assist one adult.
