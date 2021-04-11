Police searching for armed robber of Dollar General

Police searching for armed robber of Dollar General
Chesterfield Police obtained this surveillance footage in connection to the robbery of a Family Dollar (Source: Chesterfield Police Department)
By Hannah Eason | April 11, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 8:10 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man who they say displayed a firearm and robbed a Dollar General in Chesterfield.

Officers responded to the Family Dollar at 6501 Iron Bridge Place around 8:57 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release from Chesterfield County police.

Police say a male suspect entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. After receiving the money, police say he fled the store on foot toward the back of the business.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Police say he was wearing a mask, baseball cap and dark-colored clothing, as indicated by surveillance footage.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.