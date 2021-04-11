Northam directs VSP to investigate ‘disturbing’ incident between Army lieutenant, Va. officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT & AP) - Gov. Northam on Sunday condemned an incident involving a US Army lieutenant and two Virginia police officers that has sparked a lawsuit and national attention.
The lawsuit states officers in Windsor, Virginia, drew their guns, pointed them at Lieutenant Caron Nazario and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution. After several statements, one of the officers pepper-sprayed Nazario, who is Black and Latino.
“The incident in Windsor is disturbing and angered me — and I am directing the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation,” Northam said in a statement.
Footage shows Nazario had his hands in the air and told officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”
An officer responded, “Yeah, you should be!”
An officer stated Nazario’s vehicle had tinted windows and no rear license plate, claiming Nazario was “eluding police.” Nazario’s attorney said he was attempting to stop in a well-lit area.
Northam said he is inviting Nazario, who serves as an Army medic, to meet and discuss police reform in the US.
“Our Commonwealth has done important work on police reform, but we must keep working to ensure that Virginians are safe during interactions with police, the enforcement of law is fair and equitable, and people are held accountable,” Northam said.
