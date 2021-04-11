Forecast: Sunny and warm early week, but cooler late week

Dry with sun for Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures turn cooler late this week

By Nick Russo | April 11, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT - Updated April 11 at 6:25 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will stay warm early this week with a mostly sunny sky, but it turns cooler late in the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: An evening shower possible, then mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny after a cooler start with a few showers possible in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.