Forecast: Sunny and warm early week, but cooler late week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will stay warm early this week with a mostly sunny sky, but it turns cooler late in the week.
SUNDAY NIGHT: An evening shower possible, then mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny after a cooler start with a few showers possible in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
