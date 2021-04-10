VSU community mourns death of ‘Coach Neal,’ 30-year member of Trojan family

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Members of the Virginia State University community are mourning the loss of DeAndrea Neal, also known as “Coach Neal.”
The university announced his death via Facebook post on Saturday. Neal passed on Friday, April 9.
The post described Neal as “a valued member of our family.” Throughout a 30-year span, Neal held the titles of alumnus, athlete, football coach and advisor to Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated.
Neal worked in several administrator roles, including assistant director of Student Activities, director of Student Conduct and Greek Life, and evening supervisor of the Student Union.
In response to the death, grief counselors were made available to students on Saturday.
“We recognize that death can be difficult to understand, especially when it is sudden,” the post stated. “We will often feel a variety of emotions, which might include shock, sadness, and confusion. We want to assure you that we care about you and the feelings you may be experiencing in light of this tragic news.”
This is a developing story.
