VSP: 22-year-old killed, truck driver injured in tractor-trailer crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating an Orange County crash that killed a 22-year-old woman and injured a tractor-trailer driver, according to a release.
Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, April 7 at 2:41 p.m. on Zachary Taylor Highway. The incident occurred near True Blue Road.
Officers say 22-year-old Madalyn T. Grant was driving north in a 2003 Honda Odyssey when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer that had stopped for a vehicle making a left turn. The Stevensburg, Virginia, resident was not wearing a seat belt, according to a VSP release.
Police say the 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer was hit once it began moving. The driver, a 28-year-old man from Midlothian, was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The man, who has not been identified, was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
