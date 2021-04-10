VDH confirms 1,200+ new COVID-19 cases | 14 additional deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 635,552 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,227 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,472 deaths and 27,201 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,698,109 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 6.1%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were five new outbreaks were reported Sunday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 2,957.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 70,196 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 26,093 cases, 893 hospitalizations, 405 deaths
- Henrico: 23,923 cases, 992 hospitalizations, 585 deaths
- Richmond: 16,202 cases, 757 hospitalizations, 255 deaths
- Hanover: 7,622 cases, 267 hospitalizations, 148 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,616 cases, 153 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
- Goochland: 1,360 cases, 50 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
