Troopers arrest suspects wanted in connection to Richmond double-shooting during traffic stop

SMYTH CO., Va. (WWBT) - A traffic stop by Virginia State Police resulted in two people wanted in connection to a double-shooting in Richmond being arrested.
Shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, a trooper was using radar on Interstate 81 in Smyth County when it registered a 2005 Jeep Liberty going 88 mph in a 70 mph zone.
The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren for the traffic stop. The Jeep pulled over onto the should.
During the stop, the trooper determined that the driver, Jamara Clairborne, 23, and passenger, James A. Austin, 22, were wanted in Richmond for a double-shooting on Thursday where a man a girl were injured on Pollock Street.
Clairborne and Austin were arrested on the Richmond warrants for two felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The two are being held at Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.
Two minors in the vehicle were taken into custody by the Department of Social Services.
In addition to the Richmond warrants, Clairborne was also charged with reckless driving, improper vehicle registration and not having a valid driver’s license.
